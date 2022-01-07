The surprising science of the wild yeasts in your sourdough starter

Theoretically, you should only have to start a sourdough mother culture from scratch once in your life. In fact, there are sourdough mother cultures still in use that are more than 150 years old! Once it is established, follow the maintenance schedule below to keep it alive and strong. Be sure to use organic flour and non-chlorinated water to get your sourdough mother started. I recommend using bottled spring water. This is the only time working with sourdough when you must be attentive to the water type you are using. From here on out, tap water is fine, but for the mother culture, you must have non-chlorinated water, and since many public water supplies and even private filter systems introduce chlorine, it’s best to use spring water in this application.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO