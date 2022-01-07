No. 1 South Carolina ends No. 13 LSU's 13-game win streak

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.
Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […]
The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has dealt with tough road games this season and like most teams in college football, it has also dealt with key injuries through the gauntlet of the season. Here is a look at which players are out, doubtful, probable, questionable, and or status is unknown heading into the title game.
