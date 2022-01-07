ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres activate Ryan MacInnis from taxi squad

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0df6tUjx00

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad, the team announced Thursday.

MacInnis was recalled to the taxi squad from Rochester Tuesday morning. He will make his Sabres debut tonight against San Jose, coach Don Granato announced.

MacInnis has six points in his last five games with the Amerks, including a goal against Syracuse on Wednesday. He has 16 points (6+10) in 25 contests this season.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Players’ union files grievance over Evander Kane’s release by Sharks

A grievance was filed on the behalf of Evander Kane by the NHL Players’ Association after he cleared unconditional waivers Sunday and had his contract terminated by the Sharks. The forward, who had $22.9 million remaining on an original $49 million deal, is now an unrestricted free agent. However,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Macinnis
Person
Don Granato
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#The Buffalo Sabres#Syracuse#Fingerlakes1 Com App
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan QB Dan Villari transfers to Syracuse

Michigan quarterback Dan Villari has transferred to Syracuse. He plans to enroll for the spring semester and will be here in time for spring practice. Villari made his Michigan debut this season against Western Michigan where he had three rushes for 11 yards. He also played on multiple special teams units.
SYRACUSE, NY
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn from Amerks to taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Jack Quinn from the Rochester Americans to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday. Quinn, the eighth-overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, has tallied two points (1+1) in three games with the Amerks since returning from a month-long absence due to mononucleosis. Despite missing time, the 20-year-old is tied for eighth in the AHL with 12 goals in 20 games. His average of 1.20 points per game ranks fifth among AHL players with at least five games played.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy