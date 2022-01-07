Sabres activate Ryan MacInnis from taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad, the team announced Thursday.

MacInnis was recalled to the taxi squad from Rochester Tuesday morning. He will make his Sabres debut tonight against San Jose, coach Don Granato announced.

MacInnis has six points in his last five games with the Amerks, including a goal against Syracuse on Wednesday. He has 16 points (6+10) in 25 contests this season.

