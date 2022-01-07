ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Washington State falls on the road in return to court

By Keith Osso
 5 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — The Washington State Cougars returned to the basketball floor Thursday night in Boulder, but they fall the the Buffaloes 83-78 in first game back from Covid break.

The Cougars were playing shorthanded without Noah Williams, so Tyrell Roberts took over scoring duties finishing with a game high 25 points.

Efi Abogidi was perfect from the floor finishing with a double-double 16 points, and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars had a one point lead at the half, but Jabari Walker made a dunk for Colorado with 7:09 remaining to give the Buffs an 8 point lead that was too big to overcome for the Cougars.

Washington State falls to 8-6 on the season and 1-2 in the Pac-12, they will play at Utah Saturday at 3pm.

