Speed limit restored on Pennsylvania interstates

(WKBN) – The speed limit on reduction some interstates in the northwest region of Pennsylvania has been lifted.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued the speed reduction “due to the severity of the winter storm.”

Speed is still reduced to 45 mph on the following interstates for commercial vehicles:

Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 376 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 85 (Route 22) in Allegheny County

Commercial vehicles not affected by the reduction must move to the right lane.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.