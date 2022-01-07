ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DHS warns of uptick in threats to lawmakers, extremist online chatter

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5sXH_0df6sz9p00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned partners it has seen an uptick in chatter on extremist online platforms, according to a memo obtained by The Hill.

“While we still have no indication of a specific and credible plot, DHS and FBI have identified new content online that could inspire violence, particularly by lone offenders, and could be directed against political and other government officials, including members of Congress, state and local officials, and high-profile members of political parties,” including outside of Washington, John Cohen, DHS’s head of the ​​Office of Intelligence and Analysis, wrote in a memo.

The update comes as lawmakers, primarily Democrats, are gathered at the Capitol to remember the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

One online posting references the anniversary as “an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures, including POTUS, because of the perceived fraudulent election.”

Trump lashes out after Biden speech: ‘Used my name today to try to further divide America’

Also among the examples listed in the memo was an anonymously shared video listing 93 members of Congress it claimed were involved in certifying the “fraudulent” 2020 election.

“The video also called for the Congresspeople to be hung in front of the White House. It was posted on a forum known to host QAnon-related content and reposted by various users to multiple Telegram and web sharing blogs,” Cohen wrote.

“Since the original video initially surfaced online in early December, it has been viewed more 60,000 times across all platforms.”

The memo says the Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Metropolitan Police have initiated investigations into the threats.

“We are making you aware of this information because we recognize the potential threat of violence could extend beyond the NCR,” Cohen said, using an acronym for the National Capital Region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

DHS monitored Jan. 6 anniversary threats online. Here's what it found.

WASHINGTON — A bomb threat by someone claiming to have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A video game player threatening in Minecraft to bomb a federal building. Online calls to execute members of Congress. These are just some of the potential threats the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and other agencies were tracking — and sharing with police nationwide — related to the anniversary of the insurrection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Fbi#Extremist#Democrats#Democratic#Potus#Congresspeople#The Secret Service
spectrumnews1.com

DOJ creating specialized unit to address 'elevated' domestic terror threats

The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen made the announcement during testimony in front of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Justice Department will hold those responsible for Jan. 6 riot accountable whether or not they were present, attorney general says

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday will vow to hold all those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol accountable, whether they were actually present or committed other crimes surrounding the day’s events. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy