ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nano One: Breakfast Time

By Randy Carlson
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The time has come for Nano One to deliver. Lots of partnering and evaluation deals are good, but we need to see Nano One's technology put to commercial use. Bacon & eggs: Chicken is interested. Pig is committed. Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) has developed a particularly cleaver, innovative, broadly applicable...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The largest battery recycling plant in North America is about to open

In Georgia, not far from a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction and another multibillion-dollar factory where electric truck startup Rivian will manufacture its vehicles, the largest battery recycling facility in North America will also open later this year. The company behind it, Battery Resourcers, wants to help solve two challenges—how to handle the growing pile of lithium battery waste, and how to supply more sustainable materials as manufacturers race to make enough electric batteries to keep up with demand.
GEORGIA STATE
Seeking Alpha

NIO: Time To Break Free

NIO Inc (NIO) is a Chinese EV company with global ambitions. Despite what I consider to be a solid 2021 and good prospects for 2022, the share price ended the year well below its all-time high. Is there something investors are missing? What are the risks, challenges, and opportunities going into 2022?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Seeking Alpha

Why Lucid Dipped In December And Why It Is Poised For A Comeback

Lucid is on a steady climb back towards its post-SPAC-merger peak this week, defying broad market declines triggered by mounting macro headwinds. Lucid (LCID) has largely plateaued in the sub-$40 level over the past month after its late October rally led the stock to a post SPAC merger peak at more than $57 in mid-November. Much of the recent pullback was caused by broader market declines on macro headwinds pertaining to protracted supply chain bottlenecks, the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and Federal Reserve policy tightening to tame inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Year One#Bacon#Chicken#Otcpk#Nnomf
electrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,500 Chinese farm truck

Electric farm trucks are awesome – I actually bought one from China to use as a utility vehicle around my parents’ sprawling property. But while mine looks like a knockoff American truck, I recently found a much more Eastern-style truck that has me intrigued. It’s a perfect selection for the latest entry in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
CARS
erienewsnow.com

Need a raise? Now's the time to demand one

If you haven't secured a raise in a while, now's the time to make your move. Yes, inflation is high, supply chains are still a mess, unionization efforts are taking root across industries and retail theft is on the rise — all legitimate headaches for employers. But Corporate America...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Mesabi Tribune

Tesla, Talon Metals enter nickel supply deal

America's top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer is cranked up about getting battery power from northeastern Minnesota. Tesla and Talon Metals Corp. have entered into an agreement under which Talon would supply nickel concentrate to Tesla from the proposed Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County. “We're really excited about it,” Todd Malan, Talon Metals chief external affairs officer said Tuesday. “I think the partnership with Tesla affirms that the nickel and other...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Seeking Alpha

Tesla Could Be On The Path To $2,500 By 2025

Earlier this month, Tesla (TSLA) announced excellent vehicle production and deliveries numbers. The company crushed consensus deliveries estimates by a whopping 16%. However, the company's share price slumped after the blockbuster report due to a broad market selloff. Tesla will report fourth quarter revenues and EPS in a couple of weeks, and while many analysts raised their forecast, I believe that the company can still beat consensus figures. Moreover, the company should continue to guide higher and report better than anticipated numbers as we advance in 2022 and beyond. Therefore, the company's stock price will likely move higher into earnings and should move on to new ATHs after the report. Additionally, Tesla's stock price should push substantially higher over the next several years as the company advances into the future.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Alcon launches Systane Complete eye drops in Europe

Alcon (ALC -1.6%) announced the European launch of its dry eye product, Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops, in a multi-dose bottle. The company said that with the launch of Systane Complete it now offers a full portfolio of preservative-free artificial tears in multi-dose bottles. The company said additional market...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy