DETROIT — The Utah Jazz went into halftime on Monday night with a 13-point lead against a Detroit Pistons team that had only won eight games before the Jazz came to visit. Over the next 24 minutes, the Jazz let one of the worst teams in the league score 78 points. The leading scorer on the opposing team had a career-best scoring night for the second straight game. On Saturday it was Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, and on Monday it was Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO