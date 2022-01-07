ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 new testing sites to open by next week in Maryland

By Roshan Davis
 5 days ago

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier in the week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan promised to open 20 new COVID-19 testing sites across the state in order to combat the miles-long lines at hospitals and to meet demand during the current virus surge.

On Thursday, Hogan held a conference in front of the University of Maryland’s Laurel Medical Center, announcing that by the end of next week, 10 of these testing sites will be open and fully functional, as well as an 11th site co-sponsored by the federal government. The testing centers will be located in the following areas:

  • University of Maryland’s Laurel Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata
  • University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo
  • Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham
  • Meritus Health in Hagerstown
  • Frederick Health in Frederick
  • Johns Hopkins in Baltimore
  • University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore
  • MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown
  • Northwest Hospital in Randallstown
  • St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore (in partnership with the federal government)

This next step goes hand-in-hand with the governor’s recent decision to deploy 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to speed up testing operations at existing sites.

“One of the primary goals of this effort is to ease the burden on hospitals and emergency rooms,” Hogan said. “And we’re already getting great, encouraging reports that emergency room traffic for testing has dropped dramatically as a result.”

All sites will be open seven days a week and will offer walk-up and drive-through testing with no appointment necessary.

