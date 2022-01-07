FCPS provides update on COVID-19 metrics
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland is the latest district to report soaring COVID-19 case numbers.
FCPS recorded a record number of 855 new positive cases between Sunday and Tuesday this week. To determine whether to shift to virtual learning, the school system will convene when there is a seven day average positive case rate among staff greater than 5% and/or the average weekly attendance rate among students reaches 89% or lower.
But FCPS says they will continue to prioritize in-person learning and keep the shift to online learning for only a period of 5 to 7 days. For more information, click here.
