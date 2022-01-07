ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Nearly 1,100 homes destroyed, damage estimates over $500 million in Colorado wildfire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VWbM_0df6pZIQ00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The latest numbers are in on structures destroyed and damaged in the Marshall Fire that burned more than 6,000 acres in Colorado last week .

The first assessment reported 991 structures destroyed and 127 damaged. This updated report totals 1,084 homes and seven commercial structures destroyed and 149 homes and 30 commercial structures damaged. The total estimated value of residential damage determined by the Boulder County Assessor is $513,212,589.

Residential Structures

  • City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184
  • Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944

Commercial Structures

  • City of Louisville: 4 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Town of Superior: 3 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 2 structures damaged

Damage from the fire and wind damage will continue to be reported.

Marshall Fire coverage on KDVR

The Marshall Fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history. On Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said partial remains have been located in the Marshall Fire burn area .

A man from near Marshall was reported missing and the remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. BCSO and the coroner’s office are working on identifying the remains.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Superior said two missing people were “presumed deceased” and cadaver dogs were being utilized in the recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
WGNO

Louisiana ranks 3rd-worst state to raise a family in 2022

Louisiana ranked 48 out of 50 as the third-worst state to raise a family in 2022. Louisiana ranked 49th for in highest infant mortality rates, with Mississippi at the highest level, placing 50th. Other vital factors where Louisiana ranked in the bottom 5 are the percent of families in poverty, the highest separation and divorce rates, and the most violent crimes per capita.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Cadaver#Missing Person#Kdvr#Superior#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy