Developing: Police tape off store in Luzerne County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Crews are battling an apartment building fire along Oak Street in Old Forge. The fire started just before 6 p.m. So far, there's no word on what caused that fire or if anyone was injured. Developing story, check back for updates. See news happening? Text...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been sentenced for his role in the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Michael Rusyn of Olyphant was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation along with $2,500 in fines and restitution. Rusyn pleaded guilty in September to...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash ended with a car into a business in Scranton. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday along Main Avenue in the Electric City. Two cars collided, sending one into the wall of Family Dollar. No one was hurt, but the business will have...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A news conference on the side of the road in Scranton's West Side drew enough attention to draw Tom Murray out of his cab to check out what was going on. State and local officials announced a plan to revitalize part of the Scranton neighborhood, a part of the city Murray sees a lot of while out driving.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officials at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre say the facility needs some improvements. In addition to requesting money for expansion, Mark Rockovich, the director of correctional services, says the building needs other work. "I had also requested money to expand our...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A wreck closed part of a highway in Scranton Wednesday morning. A tractor-trailer exiting Interstate 81 south hit the divider of the North Scranton Expressway exit (191) at the end of the ramp. The wreck closed traffic in both directions for several hours. Traffic was able...
HAZLETON, Pa. — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for gunfire in Hazleton. Officers were called to the area of 11th and Grant Streets in the city just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Investigators say the bullets struck three homes and two vehicles. Police in Hazleton do not...
SCRANTON, Pa. — When temperatures drop below freezing, well, you're bound to find people trying their best to keep warm. Many were doing just that at Community Intervention Center on North 6th Avenue in Scranton. "It's cold. I mean, one time, I tried to sleep outside, and I couldn't...
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Pike County. People can get a COVID test at the Pike County Training Center off Route 739 in Lords Valley. Those tests are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants...
FORTY FORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Firefighters were called to Myers Street in Forty Fort just after 5 p.m. Monday. The fire chief says the 911 center received several calls from neighbors that a home on their block was going up in flames.
HONESDALE, Pa. — Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers is one of the first community health systems in the area to receive a large shipment of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to give to anyone free of charge. The hospital and urgent care centers have been overwhelmed by people coming in...
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — One person died in a crash early Sunday in Monroe County. The wreck happened after 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 940 near Short Lane in Tobyhanna Township. Pocono Mountain Regional police report that Emma Schultz, 21, of Pocono Lake, died after losing control and crashing into a tree.
MILL HALL, Pa. — April Williams of Lock Haven walked into the Sheetz in Mill Hall to withdraw some cash from the ATM. Little did she know that stop would change her life forever. "The kiosk for the lottery is right beside it. The Match 6 hadn't gone that...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Beds inside the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church Shelter in Stroud Township, are empty until temperatures drop and even colder weather moves in, forcing many without a home to look for a warm place to stay. "Last year, when we first opened up, we had eight, nine...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Water has been restored to buildings along Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. A break in an 8-inch water main early Sunday morning cut off water to several businesses for much of the day. Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say crews will be back out on the square Monday...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase, hospitals are filling up fast. Dr. T. Christian Daniello has been an emergency physician since 2010 and says the current conditions are like nothing he's seen in his career. "To say we're completely overwhelmed would be putting it lightly," Dr....
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Paul Stroble joined the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company more than five decades ago. Now 57 years to the exact date, the former fire chief is being laid to rest. "Between last night and today, the amount of support and the people that came...
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, the Electric City Trolley Museum had to unexpectedly close on Monday. Officials say a heating pipe in the museum burst, which meant no heat on a very cold day. Thankfully, no trolleys were damaged. The trolley museum is expected to reopen Tuesday in Scranton.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a theft of packages that included medicine. Police say a vehicle described as a silver two-door Honda Civic rolled up to a home along Pond Hill Mountain Road in Conyngham Township around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. A man...
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — For sale signs don't last long in front of homes near Lake Wallenpaupack, where the real estate market has been hot. Will Clauss is a real estate agent working in Wayne and Pike Counties with Davis R. Chant Realtors and says he and other agents in the area have been busy during the pandemic.
Comments / 6