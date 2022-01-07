ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Developing: Police tape off store in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a large...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 6

Related
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into Family Dollar in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash ended with a car into a business in Scranton. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday along Main Avenue in the Electric City. Two cars collided, sending one into the wall of Family Dollar. No one was hurt, but the business will have...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Plans announced for Scranton revitalization

SCRANTON, Pa. — A news conference on the side of the road in Scranton's West Side drew enough attention to draw Tom Murray out of his cab to check out what was going on. State and local officials announced a plan to revitalize part of the Scranton neighborhood, a part of the city Murray sees a lot of while out driving.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County considering prison options

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officials at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre say the facility needs some improvements. In addition to requesting money for expansion, Mark Rockovich, the director of correctional services, says the building needs other work. "I had also requested money to expand our...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wreck closes part of expressway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A wreck closed part of a highway in Scranton Wednesday morning. A tractor-trailer exiting Interstate 81 south hit the divider of the North Scranton Expressway exit (191) at the end of the ramp. The wreck closed traffic in both directions for several hours. Traffic was able...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Three homes, two cars hit by gunfire in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for gunfire in Hazleton. Officers were called to the area of 11th and Grant Streets in the city just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Investigators say the bullets struck three homes and two vehicles. Police in Hazleton do not...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bracing for cold in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — When temperatures drop below freezing, well, you're bound to find people trying their best to keep warm. Many were doing just that at Community Intervention Center on North 6th Avenue in Scranton. "It's cold. I mean, one time, I tried to sleep outside, and I couldn't...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Tape
Newswatch 16

Search for cause of deadly fire in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Firefighters were called to Myers Street in Forty Fort just after 5 p.m. Monday. The fire chief says the 911 center received several calls from neighbors that a home on their block was going up in flames.
FORTY FORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Free at-home COVID tests in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers is one of the first community health systems in the area to receive a large shipment of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to give to anyone free of charge. The hospital and urgent care centers have been overwhelmed by people coming in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly wreck near Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — One person died in a crash early Sunday in Monroe County. The wreck happened after 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 940 near Short Lane in Tobyhanna Township. Pocono Mountain Regional police report that Emma Schultz, 21, of Pocono Lake, died after losing control and crashing into a tree.
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Newswatch 16

Update: Water main break repaired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Water has been restored to buildings along Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. A break in an 8-inch water main early Sunday morning cut off water to several businesses for much of the day. Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say crews will be back out on the square Monday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

When to go to the Emergency Room

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase, hospitals are filling up fast. Dr. T. Christian Daniello has been an emergency physician since 2010 and says the current conditions are like nothing he's seen in his career. "To say we're completely overwhelmed would be putting it lightly," Dr....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Busted heating pipe closes trolley museum in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, the Electric City Trolley Museum had to unexpectedly close on Monday. Officials say a heating pipe in the museum burst, which meant no heat on a very cold day. Thankfully, no trolleys were damaged. The trolley museum is expected to reopen Tuesday in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy