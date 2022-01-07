ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Warren is perfect, but Falcons lose nail-biter

 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas: Down eight at the half, the UTPB Falcons (9-4) got a huge lift off the bench with a career night from Max Warren (17 points, 8-8 FG) but their comeback against Angelo State fell short, 80-78. Watch the highlights in the video above!

