Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors.

Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas.

Also out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip.

Ingram hit 12 of 20 shots after going 8 of 36 in his previous two games combined.

Pelicans rookie Herb Jones finished with 13 points and a career-high five steals.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 for Golden State.

