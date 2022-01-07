Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors.
Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas.
Also out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip.
Ingram hit 12 of 20 shots after going 8 of 36 in his previous two games combined.
Pelicans rookie Herb Jones finished with 13 points and a career-high five steals.
Andrew Wiggins scored 21 for Golden State.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0