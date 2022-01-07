A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection and the repercussions

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ newly appointed communications director Jamal Simmons insisted more than once that George W. Bush’s first presidential election victory was “illegitimate,” according to resurfaced statements and tweets. While Simmons repeatedly noted that he behaved respectfully toward Bush, his insistence that the 2000 election...
A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn is vowing to move ahead with his reelection campaign after a legal challenge in his state argues he is ineligible to run for office because of his ties to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. "Left-wing activists are trying to stop me from fighting for YOU THE...
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — One year ago, 7News reporter Victoria Sanchez was live along the National Mall and Ellipse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally where he addressed the crowd about unsubstantiated claims the presidential election was rigged. Soon after Trump spoke, people from the group stormed the...
Jan. 6, 2021, will live on in the minds of many. The nation watched the chaos unfold from their living rooms, and on their cellphones. The images are now part of our national history - But let’s rewind, to see how it got to this point. Nov. 3, 2020.
As law enforcement and lawmakers look back on the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, they emphasize the importance of strengthening and uniting the country, and holding perpetrators accountable.
This whole past year, since Jan. 6, 2021, I cannot get the thought out of my head: “What would have happened?”. What would have happened if the mob had succeeded on getting its hands on Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, any of the members of Congress?
Thursday will be a difficult anniversary for many people, not just in Washington D.C., but across the country. On Jan, 6, 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers ran for safety, while police officers fought to keep the crowd back. Only to be beaten. On the eve of the anniversary,...
NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy under siege, live-streamed in real time.
Comments / 0