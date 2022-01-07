ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu Sets ‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’ as Netflix Series Debut

By Patrick Frater
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKore-eda previously teased his commitment to a film and a series with Netflix but did not disclose details of either. Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE) “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” is to be a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc., and the Bun-Buku...

www.greenwichtime.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
MOVIES

