Austin, TX

COVID-19 precautions during Red River Cultural District’s ‘Free Week’

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMt7i_0df6oWKM00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The goal of the Red River Cultural District’s “Free Week” is to help businesses and performers out during the winter slump — something, thanks to the pandemic, they need more than ever.

“It’s important for the musicians, because they have a place to play. It’s important for the venues, because they’re all still recovering from being closed a year and a half,” said Jeannette Gregor, founder of service and entertainment worker advocacy group The Amplified Sound Coalition.

‘Free Week’ music festival returns to Austin — here are participating venues

During Free Week, you can see your favorite local bands at Red River Street bars without having to pay cover. The Red River Cultural District pays the bands, so venues don’t have to, and both businesses and performers get to benefit.

The event kicked off just as Austin city leaders sent us back to Stage 5 .

Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

But those involved with Free Week said this doesn’t mean they’re shirking safety responsibilities. Organizers said planners, venues and performers all encourage masks and vaccines.

While there’s nothing legal organizers can do to to enforce masks, individual venues made their own requirements.

A sign at Cheer Up Charlies told visitors to mask up.

Per Mohawk’s website, guests have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to get in. They also have the option to show proof of vaccination instead of a negative test.

Artist Mélat performed at Mohawk Thursday. We asked her how important her fans’ safety is.

“It’s of the utmost importance,” she said. “It’s the only way we can continue doing this, so I encourage everybody to be as safe as possible.”

KXAN

Older Austinites need your help to survive the next winter storm

"I've been in nonprofit for 20 years and that event was probably one of the most traumatizing I've experienced," said Stephanie Lane, executive director of Drive a Senior-ATX and co-chair of the Aging Services Council, a coalition of community leaders who help older people in Central Texas during a crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Report says CapMetro plan ‘not realistic’ during 2021 winter storm

"We are thankful for the recommendations that we were given, and we have already taken steps to implement suggestions from the report, so we can better serve the community in another crisis situation. As an agency, we are better prepared today if there were to be a similar weather event tomorrow," Capital Metro officials said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
