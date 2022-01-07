Duo captured breaking into Kansas City home; believed to be connected to other cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— More Kansas City, Missouri residents are coming forward with their similar and frightening stories about neighborhood break-ins.

One woman believes the same suspects shown in a previous FOX4 report are responsible for breaking into her home last month.

“I clicked on it and was like those are the same guys. Got to be the same guys,” Jillian said. I don’t think they knew I had a camera. They were putting their masks up after.”

She said her ring camera alerted her about movement at her back door and she began yelling at the suspects to leave.

They were inside less than 60 seconds, but long enough to steal a virtual reality headset and a Michael Kors backpack.

Meanwhile, her home was significantly damaged in the process.

“They broke the hinge side of the door somehow, and broke the whole frame off of the wall,” Jillian said.

“When I saw it on your other stories, I was like, I need to say something because if they are hitting multiple places, that’s not OK.”

The victims believe the thieves may be in a silver car.

A police report was filed in each case.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department to see what possible connection there could be or if they have leads or suspects.

Police are investigating.

