Lee County, FL

SFCA plays numbers to their advantage in Final Four repeat bid

By Sean Barie
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Every night the Southwest Florida Christian Academy Kings go out on their floor, they’re trying to make their numbers work for them, not against them.

“I feel like we are a little underrated,” said senior guard Josh Rogosich.

For example, the Kings love the number three. As in, they take nearly 30 three-point attempts per game.

“We ride and die by that three-point shot,” joked Head Coach Mike Bonilla.

And often the Kings have to make a lack of numbers work for them. They showed that in a 20 point win over Oasis on Thursday night playing with just six players total.

“At the end of the day, we’re at a small school, so six or nine [players], it all kind of seems the same to us,” said Bonilla.

But don’t get it wrong. The Kings aren’t some little team that could.

“A lot more people know our name and know what we’re about,” said Rogosich.

That’s because last season the Kings surprised much of the basketball community in Southwest Florida by advancing to the Class 2A Final Four. And even though this team has won just nine of its first 15 games, to the Kings, that’s okay because it’s right where they were last year, too.

“This group has what it takes to make it deep,” said Bonilla.

And this season the goal is the same as the last, to make it to Lakeland again.

“There is definitely a fight in this group just like last year’s squad,” said Bonilla. “I’m not quite there, yet, to say that we’re ready. However, we’re not meant to be ready in January.”

