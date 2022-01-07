ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Vigil held in Greensboro to remember attack at Capitol

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6fAQ_0df6nVPQ00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – People in Greensboro gathered on Thursday remembered a day that changed the United States.

Around 100 people lined up down Battleground Avenue near Pisgah Church Road on Thursday to remember the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

Demonstrators young and old raised signs and held candles to mark the one-year anniversary.

“This country means a heck of a lot to me,” Alice Ashman said.

The cold weather didn’t stop 92-year-old Ashman from coming out. She held a candle in one hand and a sign in the other.

“It’s been a wonderful country for me, and I see we’re losing it and it’s frightening,” she said.

Ashman has lived through the Great Depression, World War II and now a pandemic.

“We have big problems here that are going to be solved,” Ashman said.

Problems like deep political division.

On Jan. 6, she was glued to the images out of Washington D.C., including ones she never expected to see in her lifetime.

“It was much worse than I realized at the time,” she said. “It’s just…frightening to me.”

A moment that stood out to her was when Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman fought back.

“Getting the mob of people to chase him down the stairs, and he got them away from the Senate, and the senators were being taken to a safe place, and this mob was coming right after them,” Ashman said. “He said to these people ‘come this way with me,’ and he took them away. And to me, he was the biggest hero that day.”

A year later, she holds on to hope that no matter who you vote for, we all can come together for the greater good.

“I still love this country, so I’m here to do my little bit,” she said.

Organizers for the candlelight vigil told FOX8 participants plan to reach out to lawmakers regarding voting rights legislation.

Comments / 4

Capt. Rex
5d ago

The vigils should be for the riots of the Summer of 2020 where BLM and ANTIFA burned cities, looted and destroyed businesses, murdered police officers and civilians, and held entire neighborhoods hostage. All of which cost billions of dollars.

Reply
4
 

