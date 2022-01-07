ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park missing man search canceled

By Courtney Ward
UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office canceled the search

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Jerry Carpenter was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, on Lake Hill Road in Burnt Hills. Police believe he is disoriented and confused and may be in need of medical attention.

Carpenter is a 64-year-old white male. He is described as 5’10” tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Carpenter is asked to either call 911 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

