JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Cold War-era destroyer will soon arrive in Downtown Jacksonville to continue its career as a museum ship. The USS Orleck departed a Texas dry dock, where it underwent painting and restoration, towards its new home in Jacksonville. Her previous home was in Lake Charles, LA. She is expected to arrive in Jacksonville later this month, where she will be docked on her starboard side off Pier 1.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO