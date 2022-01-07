ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection and the repercussions

By Stringr
 5 days ago

2021 saw a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the supporters of...

CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
Donald Trump
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
News4Jax.com

Timeline: Looking back at Jan. 6 Capitol riot one year later

Jan. 6, 2021, will live on in the minds of many. The nation watched the chaos unfold from their living rooms, and on their cellphones. The images are now part of our national history - But let’s rewind, to see how it got to this point. Nov. 3, 2020.
Delaware County Daily Times

Guest Column: The ‘what-ifs’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection

This whole past year, since Jan. 6, 2021, I cannot get the thought out of my head: “What would have happened?”. What would have happened if the mob had succeeded on getting its hands on Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, any of the members of Congress?
WEAU-TV 13

Rep. Kind, UWEC professor look back at Jan. 6 a year later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day that will live in the minds of many Americans for a long time, Jan. 6, 2021. That day, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. “I can’t believe it’s been a year. It’s...
