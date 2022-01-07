ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

More women come forward as victims of adoption scams, adoption agency weighs in on how to prevent it

By Gabby Hart
fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Over the weekend we brought you the exclusive story of an Ohio woman who traveled hundreds of miles to Houston to adopt a baby, only to find out she’d been scammed. Since the story aired, other women have come forward saying the same thing has happened to...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Couple believes they may be victims of adoption fraud

AKRON, Ohio — This Christmas was supposed to be the best yet for Breanne and Greg Paquin. The couple said they flew from Ohio to Houston to meet and bring home the child they were planning to adopt. They had even chosen a name: Carson Ryder. “All I ever...
AKRON, OH
WOKV

COVID-19 scams: How to prevent buying fake COVID tests

With COVID-19 tests in short availability, people may be heading to the internet to search where to buy one online. But buying an at-home testing kit from someone you don’t know, could pose a risk. The Federal Trade Commission recently offered tips on how to make sure you don’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Ohio State
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
katymagazineonline.com

Katy Family Films Bobcat in Backyard

A Katy family caught a bobcat on film in their backyard this week. This is not the first time this critter has visited, and they leave it alone. Many critters call Katy home and co-exist with local families. Bobcat filmed in Katy backyard. Photo credit: Tariq Siddiqui. Bobcat Filmed in...
KATY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Lee
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCEN

"I just can't thank God enough that he failed his mission" | Killeen Mall shooting victim living in fear, wants shooter arrested

KILLEEN, Texas — 6 News spoke exclusively to the 21-year-old man who was shot at approximately ten times back in early December at the Killeen Mall Sunday evening. “I just can't thank God enough that he failed his mission. I have dreams. I have things to live for. I’m only 21-years-old. Why do I have to have that taken away from me. No one should have that taken away from them. Everyone has a purpose to be here,” he told 6 News.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Online Scams#Hippa#Fox 26
fox26houston.com

Woman confronts accused 'Peeping Tom' outside Houston area gym

HOUSTON - A woman believes she caught a man trying to record her while she was getting dressed inside a Houston area gym locker room. "I’m pretty scared right now," said Laura Cubias. "I’m afraid to be out alone in public." According to Cubias, the incident took place...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Posts On Instagram Amid Manhunt

The man suspected of killing Young Dolph has reportedly emerged on social media amid a manhunt for his arrest. On Saturday (January 8), a series of Instagram messages referencing the beloved Memphis rapper's November killing were posted to an account linked to Johnson. "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent,"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
redlakenationnews.com

Former St. Thomas football player receives year workhouse sentence for dorm room rape

A former University of St. Thomas football player was sentenced to a year in the Ramsey County workhouse for the 2018 dorm room rape of a fellow student. Nicholas Robert Schnack, 22, was convicted of rape in October and remained free on bond until his sentencing Friday in Ramsey County District Court. Judge Joy Bartscher ordered Schnack to 30 years' supervised probation and imposed a $500 fine along with his yearlong confinement in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, otherwise known as the workhouse.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

Female found dead at homeless encampment in west Harris County

A female found dead Saturday at a homeless encampment in west Harris County had apparent signs of trauma, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies discovered the female, who was not immediately identified, when they responded to a call for service in the area of Clay Road and the Grand Parkway, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Investigators were responding to the scene Saturday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy