ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Thieves take off with Northwest Cape Coral home’s water system

By Sarah Metts
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biUqh_0df6mKuS00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A home in Northwest Cape Coral fell victim to thieves on Wednesday night.

The homeowner wasn’t there at the time they stole her entire water system that sat on the side of her home. Her next-door neighbors were the first to notice the empty space the following morning.

“They saw the entire slab empty, the PVC pipe just hanging there and salt all over the grass,” said Julie O’Neal, the homeowner.

O’Neal said they took about four tanks, and she felt like they were watching her home to know when to strike.

“It’s unexpected, you don’t expect people to scope out your house, look to see if your home in the dead of night, just steal your stuff,” said O’Neal.

Nearby neighbors are on high alert, one decided to put up cameras on Thursday.

“We had planned on putting one up eventually but since the neighbor came over and told us that the water system had been stolen, we thought better put it up now,” said Jeanne George, a neighbor.

George said now that it’s up, she feels safer.

“I just hope they catch them,” said George.

O’Neal wants them caught too. She said the police are looking into it. In the meantime, she too put up cameras around her home.

“We have to get it replaced, it’s thousands of dollars of missing water equipment,” says O’Neal. “Now, I feel like I have to lock it to the ground just to make sure it’s not gonna happen again. It scares me to think I have to lock things up.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

White House vows to provide 10 million Covid tests for schools each month

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it would distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month as well as...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Home
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy