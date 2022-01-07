A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection and the repercussions

A year ago today, right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to silence 81 million people who voted against former President Donald Trump. They came bearing firearms and Trump flags; they constructed a noose and gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” because of his role in certifying the election. The rioters, however, had no real reason to storm the Capitol: Many Republican elected officials act in total conformance with their wills. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas led the efforts against certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, fueling lies about a stolen election. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri saluted the domestic terrorists right before they breached the house and senate chambers.

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO