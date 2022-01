MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild and Dean Evason got some very good news as the team gathered for practice at TRIA Rink Wednesday morning. Kirill Kaprizov was on the ice with his teammates, just a few days after suffering what looked like a nasty injury after being hit into the boards in a win over the Boston Bruins. Kaprizov scored a goal in that game, but left in the second period with an upper body injury and didn’t return. He left the ice, went straight to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO