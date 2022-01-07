Robinson issues service bulletins for R44s and R66s

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 56 seconds. In the ninth episode of the television show Straight and Level, Purpose Built Aircraft, the crew from Straight and Level follow alongside twin brothers who have earned the respect of an entire industry with their encyclopedic knowledge of helicopter maintenance and completions. AeroBrigham, founded by brothers David and Danny Brigham, are experts in all things rotorcraft, but are especially passionate about purpose built aircraft. “Working with David and Danny, not only on this episode, but in the aviation industry as a whole, has been a pleasure,” said host and executive producer of Straight and Level, Hulsey Smith. “They are the definition of professionalism and exactly what we look to portray in Straight and Level.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO