ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Robinson issues service bulletins for R44s and R66s

verticalmag.com
 6 days ago

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 26 seconds. Robinson Helicopter has issued service bulletins to owners, operators, and...

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
verticalmag.com

FlightSafety acquires sim manufacturer Frasca

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Flight training giant FlightSafety International has acquired the aviation simulator manufacturer Frasca International. The purchase was completed at the end of 2021, but has only recently been announced. Frasca, founded in 1958 by aviation pioneer Rudy Frasca, is known for its rotary- and...
ECONOMY
verticalmag.com

Hillsboro Aviation achieves AS9110 certification

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 32 seconds. Hillsboro Aviation announced it has achieved ISO9001 and AS9110 certification. This significant achievement places Hillsboro Aviation in an elite group of global aviation maintenance repair and overhaul facilities operating quality management systems that exceed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) requirements.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Helicentre Aviation purchases Entrol simulator

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 25 seconds. Helicentre Aviation Academy, the UK’s leading provider of professional helicopter pilot training, has become Entrol’s first UK customer, signing a purchase order for an H19 / AW109 SP FNPT II MCC simulator. Early last year, following twenty successful years specializing in...
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

Teledyne FLIR announces longer warranties

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, has doubled its standard warranty to two years for Neutrino SWaP and Neutrino IS series designed for commercial, industrial, and defense original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators. With an industry-leading cryocooler mean time to failure (MTTF), Neutrino provides a cooled mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) solution for imaging systems with size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP+C) constraints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R44#R66#Classes E#W
verticalmag.com

Blue Sky Network launches SkyLink 7100

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 56 seconds. Blue Sky Network has announced the certification of its SkyLink 7100 aviation solution, a dual-mode system operating via the Iridium Certus 100 service and local GSM/LTE networks. It will provide its aviation customers with continuous pole-to-pole coverage. “Blue Sky Network is proud to...
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

Automated Eyes

Estimated reading time 11 minutes, 8 seconds. Sergeant Wade Bourassa of the Saskatoon Police Service in Saskatchewan flies his Wescam MX-10 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera on board the aviation unit’s Cessna 182. The unit recently adopted Sentient Vision Systems’ artificial intelligence (AI) software, named Kestrel, which provides a moving target indicator (MTI) that automatically detects object movement and places a red box around it.
SOFTWARE
verticalmag.com

Mercy Flights purchases new helicopter

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 58 seconds. Mercy Flights leadership has announced the purchase of new helicopter to support the growing medical transportation needs in Southern Oregon and Northern California. The new Bell 407 GXi aircraft is scheduled to arrive at the Mercy Flights headquarters in Medford during the second week of January and will begin transporting patients by the beginning of February, pending Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval. According to Mercy Flights CEO, Sheila Clough, the decision to add a rotor wing aircraft to the Mercy Flights fleet followed an extensive community needs assessment, including input from the flight team and healthcare and community partners, as well as access to a special non-profit financing option from the Oregon Facilities Authority.
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Spotlight News

GE heading to Venus

NISKAYUNA — GE researchers are aiming for Venus with breakthrough electronics and sensors on Earth, which could serve both planets in the future. The Electronics and Sensing Team at GE Research has been awarded a three-year, $1.7 million grant by NASA through their High Operating Temperature Technology program to develop and demonstrate a self-illuminating UV […]
ASTRONOMY
WDTN

Osgood businesses spreading goodness beyond northern Darke County

OSGOOD Ohio, (WDTN) – The Village of Osgood is growing through the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Steven Robert Winner walks along Main Street, and points out Betty’s Natural Foods. He said they moved into a brand-new building last summer.  The health food store is just one of nearly a dozen businesses in the small village in northern Darke County. Mayor Winner said almost every business has seen growth or expanded […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
verticalmag.com

HAI recognizes U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Safety Department

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Helicopter Association International (HAI) has announced United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod as the recipient of the Salute to Excellence Safety Award. The award, sponsored by BLR Aerospace, recognizes outstanding contributions to the promotion of helicopter safety and safety awareness. It will be presented Monday, March 7, at HAI Heli-Expo 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
verticalmag.com

Eve and Falko announce partnership

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 10 seconds. Eve UAM, LLC (“Eve”), an Embraer S.A. (“Embraer”) company, and Falko Regional Aircraft Limited (“Falko”), a global leader in commercial regional aircraft leasing, have announced a letter of intent which contemplates a potential order for 200 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of urban air mobility missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Use electric or hydrogen planes for domestic flights, urges green group

Airlines should be required to use electric or hydrogen planes for some UK domestic flights within six years, a green group has claimed.The development of zero-emissions aircraft (ZEA) is vital for the country’s aviation sector to cut its carbon output, according to a report by Transport & Environment Carriers should be required to use ZEA for a “small percentage” of domestic flights from 2028, the document states.The campaign group called for this percentage to increase over the next decade, culminating in a ban on planes burning traditional jet fuel on those routes from 2040.🇬🇧 UK net zero aviation is possible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

Metro Mobility Customers Urged To Cancel ‘Non-Essential Trips’ Amid Driver, Staff Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages. Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services. (credit: CBS) Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick. In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains. The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.
TRAFFIC
verticalmag.com

Straight and Level to profile AeroBrigham co-founders

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 56 seconds. In the ninth episode of the television show Straight and Level, Purpose Built Aircraft, the crew from Straight and Level follow alongside twin brothers who have earned the respect of an entire industry with their encyclopedic knowledge of helicopter maintenance and completions. AeroBrigham, founded by brothers David and Danny Brigham, are experts in all things rotorcraft, but are especially passionate about purpose built aircraft. “Working with David and Danny, not only on this episode, but in the aviation industry as a whole, has been a pleasure,” said host and executive producer of Straight and Level, Hulsey Smith. “They are the definition of professionalism and exactly what we look to portray in Straight and Level.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Savback Helicopters to distribute Dufour Aerospace eVTOL aircraft in Scandinavia

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Savback Helicopters, the expanding helicopter sales and marketing company, and Dufour Aerospace, an innovative Swiss eVTOL company, have announced Savback’s appointment as distributor for Dufour’s innovative eVTOL aircraft. Sweden-based Savback Helicopters will exclusively represent Dufour Aerospace’s 8-seater Aero3 tilt-wing aircraft in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Hearst Ventures invests in GPMS

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 22 seconds. GPMS International, Inc. has announced an investment by New York-based Hearst Ventures for its Series A-1 round. DiamondStream Partners, who led the Series A round in February 2021, also participated. The company raised $7.3 million in the two rounds. GPMS has developed proprietary...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy