COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could not climb into the top five of the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2021 season. The Buckeyes finished No. 6 — one spot behind Baylor. It was the program’s lowest postseason ranking since the end of the 2016 season. Ohio State had finished in the top five in six of the previous seven seasons.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO