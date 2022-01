Sunday’s women’s wrestling open at Hastings College was about what head coach Cara Romeike expected it to be. Romeike, who watched her Broncos rack up 12 pins inside Lynn Farrell Arena — the second most by any team in the tournament, anticipated her team performing well but only to the extent of “dusting some rust off” with it being the first time out in a competitive environment after the holiday break.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO