Body found at Midlands inn

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are desperately searching for a way to pass voting legislation amid pressure from President Joe Biden, but the path ahead looks increasingly grim with influential moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema unlikely to support a rules change necessary to get the bills over the finish line despite a frantic lobbying campaign from their own party.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
(CNN) — A man entered the cockpit of an American Airlines plane in Honduras and caused damage while the aircraft was at the gate, the airline said in a statement. After doing damage, the passenger attempted to jump out of a window, American Airlines spokesperson Sarah Jantz told CNN.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it would distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month as well as...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
Comments / 4