Lyons, Jones carry Nicholls St. over UIW 87-56

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY, Texas — Ryghe Lyons had 18 points as...

Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52. Texas led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away. Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.
Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
Aggies Take On Ole Miss Tuesday Night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Ole Miss Rebels inside Reed Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Aggies have won six-straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a 13-2 (2-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.7%, and in conference play only, A&M is the league’s leader in scoring offense at 83.5 points per game and field goal percentage at 53%.
Georgetown basketball coach Ewing to miss game vs. Butler

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing will miss the Hoyas' game against visiting Butler because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines. The news release announcing the former Georgetown and NBA star's absence Thursday did not offer any other details...
