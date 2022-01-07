Lyons, Jones carry Nicholls St. over UIW 87-56

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Ole Miss Rebels inside Reed Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Aggies have won six-straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a 13-2 (2-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.7%, and in conference play only, A&M is the league’s leader in scoring offense at 83.5 points per game and field goal percentage at 53%.

