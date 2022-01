Being a modern pet owner means constantly worrying about the wellbeing of your little buddies. There’s just so much to stress about. Are they freaking out while you’re gone all day at work? Do they have silent health conditions brewing that they won’t be able to alert us to until it’s too late? Did they somehow slip out the door unbeknownst to the dog walker? Are they actually just napping peacefully while you’re here overreacting? (Probably). I don’t need to explain, pet people get it. That’s why there are countless gadgets made to capitalize on our worries, many of them crap. But at least one smart collar at CES 2022 actually looks pretty legit.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO