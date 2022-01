Turns out Trent Frazier wasn’t going to let Illinois leave Lincoln, Neb., without another Big Ten road win. The senior guard came within striking distance of his career high, dropping 29 points to keep the Illini unbeaten in conference play and the Cornhuskers winless in the same. And Illinois needed every one of those points, as Nebraska nearly pulled the upset.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO