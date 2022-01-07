ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York woman describes sister’s journey after her home perishes in Colorado fire

By Zackary Lang
(WHTM) — Exactly one week from Thursday we were all seeing the heartbreaking images from Colorado but for one York woman, it was more personal. That’s because her sister’s house burned down. abc27 videographer Zackary Lang introduces us to Denise Anderson.

Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 relatives in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday as they identified victims and announced preliminary findings, but stopped short of officially saying a five-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at […]
abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection declares Jan. 13 as Code Orange Air Quality Day in Midstate

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to a moderately strong temperature inversion with a very light wind that will most likely contribute to a higher range of fine particulate matter, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared Thursday, Jan. 13, as a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. […]
