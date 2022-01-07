ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mad, son: #23 Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78

By BoilerHawk
blackheartgoldpants.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3) struggled to keep pace with the #23 Wisconsin Badgers (12-2, 3-1) and could not notch their fifth straight win against them, losing 87-78. Keegan Murray led the way with 27 points but it was Johnny Davis, who had the more impactful statline at 26, 9 rebounds,...

www.blackheartgoldpants.com

Comments / 0

