Does California owe you money? The state wants to help you claim it

By Dom McAndrew
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved.

The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them.

Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and certain other groups are required to report and submit their customers’ property to the Secretary of State’s Office when there has been no activity for a set period of time – usually three years.

For the majority of assets, there is no deadline to when they can be claimed back.

Anyone interested should visit claimit.ca.gov to find out more.

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
