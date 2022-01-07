ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

3 charged in scheme to obtain nearly $1M in California, Nevada unemployment benefits

By Yan Kaner
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whZnQ_0df6f89W00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Three people were charged in connection with COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Luigi J. Montes, 41, of Texas; Alexander Hoyos Rivera, 24, of Ohio; and Peter Alexander Stincer, 33 of California, are each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Man to stand trial in crash that killed distinguished SDSU architect and planner

From about March 1, 2020, to Jan. 6, 2021, Montes, Rivera, and Stincer falsely applied for unemployment insurance benefits with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) and the California Employment Development Department (EDD) by using stolen personal identifying information, prosecutors said.

The debit cards were sent to mailing addresses to which the defendants had access.

The trio allegedly withdrew the funds at various ATMs located in several states, including Nevada, California, and Texas.

County residents urged to stay away from ERs without severe COVID symptoms

In total, the fraud scheme involved more than $930,000 in benefits and implicated $1.1 million in actual and potential benefits.

Montes, Rivera, and Stincer each appeared before a judge Thursday.

If convicted, they face up to 26 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Alexander#Mail Fraud#Klas#Sdsu#Rehabilitation#Edd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy