Late Show to not-so-solemnly mark the Jan. 6 Capitol siege anniversary
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was widely panned for beaming the cast of Hamilton into the House Chamber on Thursday to...theweek.com
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was widely panned for beaming the cast of Hamilton into the House Chamber on Thursday to...theweek.com
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.https://theweek.com/
Comments / 0