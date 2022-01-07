ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does California owe you money? The state wants to help you claim it

By Dom McAndrew
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved.

The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them.

Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and certain other groups are required to report and submit their customers’ property to the Secretary of State’s Office when there has been no activity for a set period of time – usually three years.

For the majority of assets, there is no deadline to when they can be claimed back. Anyone interested should visit claimit.ca.gov to find out more.

KGET

Vince Fong criticizes government-run health care in the wake of AB1400 passage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Assembly Committee on Health passed a bill that aims to create a universal health care system in California. Assembly Bill 1400, an estimated $163 billion measure, would create a single-payer health care system for all California residents regardless of immigration status. Tuesday, Assemblymember and vice chair of the Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Shannon Grove says Newsom’s budget plan will not fix California’s existing problems

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) scrutinized and applauded a part of Governor Newsom’s $286 billion dollar state budget proposal. Newsom’s budget proposal includes important areas of interest such as COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, crime, health care and the states cost of living. Grove quickly stated her opinion on the state […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Majority of Kern residents think undocumented immigrants should be excluded from universal health care: feedback survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom released his California budget proposal yesterday with spending packages to combat COVID-19, Climate Change, Homelessness, Economic Inequality and more. Included in the proposal is an expansion of Medi-Cal to cover all low-income residents regardless of immigration status. That would make undocumented immigrants eligible for care under Medi-Cal. The […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Gov. Newsom came to Kern County just one day after unveiling his over $200 billion budget proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just a day after unveiling his multi-billion dollar budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year, Governor Gavin Newsom came to Kern County. The governor’s proposed budget includes funds to fight COVID-19, homelessness, drought and wildfire management. But, it was his first-in the-nation plan to expand the state’s health care program that brought […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Feedback shows most Bakersfield residents think California should not have universal healthcare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Governor Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state in the nation to provide universal healthcare coverage for all residents, regardless of immigration status. The governor’s comments came during his $286 billion budget proposal this morning. According to the Associated Press, California already covers younger and older low-income residents who are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom signs executive order to prevent price gouging on at-home COVID tests in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order over the weekend prevent price gouging on at-home COVID-19 test kits, his office announced. The governor’s order prohibits sellers from hiking prices of the test kits by more than 10%. The action comes amid an omicron-driven COVID-19 surge that has left residents queuing in long lines at testing sites […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Newsom signs executive order to support safe, in-person learning at schools throughout the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order giving schools more short-term staffing flexibility to support in-person learning. “Schools nationwide returning from winter break are experiencing short-term staffing shortages that are putting a strain on operations,” Governor Newsom said. The executive order will make it easier for schools to hire and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,635 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 1,635 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 177,220 positive cases and 1,944 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 50,167 residents have recovered and 108,885 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,151 people are isolated at home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Undocumented Kern County residents could have access to health care under Newsom’s proposed budget plan

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) – California is already a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants and immigrant advocates on Tuesday applauded the Governor’s plan to expand access to health care for the undocumented. “We are going to be the first in the nation that will recognize our immigrants,” Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta said.  “It will give […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor publicly reprimanded by state medical board over record keeping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state’s medical board has issued a public reprimand against a Bakersfield doctor for prescribing drugs to multiple patients at risk of dangerous side effects without documenting warnings or maintaining “adequate and accurate” records, board documents say. Dr. Arun Kumar Softa has also been ordered to enroll in a medical record-keeping […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Clinica Sierra Vista now only offers Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Vince Fong announces re-election campaign for California’s 32nd State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong announced his re-election campaign Monday while recent redistricting has caused a slight change. Fong, a Republican, will now be running in the newly re-drawn 32nd district, after previously, and currently, serving the 34th district. “Our state faces tremendous challenges, which must be addressed with a sense of urgency,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
