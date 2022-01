This should be a good matchup in the East! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pacers prediction and pick. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers met the last time they played. Boston narrowly defeated the Pacers in overtime in what was a close and low-scoring affair. For the Celtics, they needed that win badly to put themselves back into the playoff picture. Now, they are 20-21 which puts them 10th in the East. The Pacers are 15-26 and are 13th in the East. The Pacers are dealing with a couple of injuries to crucial players which have set them back a little. It’s been a down year for both of these teams, and so a win today for either side could really benefit them the rest of the way.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO