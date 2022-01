The Capitals took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Boston Bruins took control after that on Monday was Washington fell 7-3. Here are some observations from the game. All eyes were on Zach Fucale for this game as he earned the start after stellar performances Friday in relief against the St. Louis Blues and Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. His first start at home, however, did not go so well.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO