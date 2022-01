NORFOLK, Va. — More COVID-19 tests are coming to vaccine clinics in Norfolk and Newport News, which we will see beginning as early as Tuesday morning. Virginia health leaders are calling the new expansion a "one-stop-shop" because you'll soon be able to get your COVID-19 test and your vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinics (CVC) in a more organized fashion.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO