St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing

ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.



Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.

“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.

She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.

“After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days, if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.

This goes above what the CDC recommends.

“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.

Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.

Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.

“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”

Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.

Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.

