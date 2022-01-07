Ex-Education Secretary, CPS boss Arne Duncan considering mayoral run

Former US Education Secretary and Chicago Public Schools boss Arne Duncan is considering a new job title–Mayor of Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama’s first education secretary declined an interview with WGN News but has spoken in the past about the violent crime engulfing the city of Chicago.

While Duncan has previously ruled out a run for mayor, his spokesman says the 57-year-old Chicago native is now thinking about taking on incumbent Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election. The possibility comes following a year of crime that saw Chicago homicides rise by 4%, criminal sexual assault rise by 28% and shootings increase by 9%.

In a Chicago Tribune opinion piece this week , Duncan wrote about how the city “desperately needs to rethink policing,” insinuating that other professionals should handle issues surrounding mental health or homelessness.

“So, in other words defunding the police. I categorically reject defunding the policing,” Lightfoot said in response to the op-ed during a joint press conference with Chicago police Supt. David Brown about the city’s goals for public safety in 2022.

“Why don’t you put more money into street outreach?” Lightfoot asked. “We’re doing our part. He needs to do his part.”

