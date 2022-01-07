ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ex-Education Secretary, CPS boss Arne Duncan considering mayoral run

By Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvYf2_0df6cwwI00

Former US Education Secretary and Chicago Public Schools boss Arne Duncan is considering a new job title–Mayor of Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama’s first education secretary declined an interview with WGN News but has spoken in the past about the violent crime engulfing the city of Chicago.

While Duncan has previously ruled out a run for mayor, his spokesman says the 57-year-old Chicago native is now thinking about taking on incumbent Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election. The possibility comes following a year of crime that saw Chicago homicides rise by 4%, criminal sexual assault rise by 28% and shootings increase by 9%.

In a Chicago Tribune opinion piece this week , Duncan wrote about how the city “desperately needs to rethink policing,” insinuating that other professionals should handle issues surrounding mental health or homelessness.

“So, in other words defunding the police. I categorically reject defunding the policing,” Lightfoot said in response to the op-ed during a joint press conference with Chicago police Supt. David Brown about the city’s goals for public safety in 2022.

Chicago police lay out public safety, crime fighting efforts for new year

“Why don’t you put more money into street outreach?” Lightfoot asked. “We’re doing our part. He needs to do his part.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Lightfoot: CPS teachers back in schools Tuesday, students Wednesday as final vote looms

BREAKING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot CPS teachers will return to class Tuesday, students Wednesday as rank-and-file members vote on the deal, ending remote action. Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says students may return to class tomorrow if desired. Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class ______ CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago Public School students back in class Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will welcome their students back to their classrooms Wednesday morning after a week-long impasse with the teachers union. After a long battle between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, here’s what both sides tentatively agreed on: In-person learning starts Jan. 12 for CPS students. More weekly testing, and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
WGN News

Indiana House backs dropping permit for carrying handguns in public

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans pushed through the Indiana House on Tuesday a bill that would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public. The proposal loosening Indiana’s already lenient firearms restrictions passed on a largely party-line 63-29 vote despite the opposition of several major law enforcement organizations. The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’

CHICAGO — Suspicion, misinformation, complacency and delays because of the holidays and bad weather have combined to produce alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11, authorities say. As of Tuesday, just over 17% were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots for the age group became available. While Vermont […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
David Brown
Person
Arne Duncan
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre […]
LAW
WGN News

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation, calling it a moment to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights activists, proclaiming themselves more interested in action than speeches, say they plan to stay away. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Public Schools#Chicago Tribune#Supt#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Report: CDC to consider recommending N95 or KN95 masks for public

CHICAGO — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at all-time pandemic highs, the Washington Post reports the CDC may change it’s mask recommendation. The agency may recommend people use the high protective N95 or KN95 masks. The Office of Emergency Management along with the Chicago Health Department will be distributing 1.5 million KN95 masks to aldermanic […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gary schools to resume in-person learning beginning Monday

GARY, Ind. — Students in Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Jan. 10. Students and staff will adhere to safety measures, including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitation. Additionally, district officials said they would continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and follow CDC safety protocol. “I personally want to thank […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGN News

Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are seeking answers after the killing last week of a state child welfare worker during a home visit — the second such tragedy to occur in less than five years. Deidre Silas, an investigator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, was stabbed to death last Tuesday when she […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17 people were killed, two fewer than originally thought. Adams said nine adults and eight children died in the fire Sunday in the Bronx. He did not immediately provide a reason for the lower death […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN News

United Airlines CEO says 3,000 employees positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — United Airlines CEO said on Tuesday that 3,000 employees are currently positive for COVID-19, but that none are hospitalized. In a letter to employees, Scott Kirby said he credits the company’s vaccine mandate with keeping employees from getting seriously ill. “Since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalization rate among our employees […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy