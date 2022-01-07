John Brown University COVID-19 protocol update includes mask mandate

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University is updating its COVID-19 protocols which includes a requirement for students to wear masks in classrooms.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, the university will enforce some protocols in spaces where attendance is required, according to an email sent to parents from the university.

The release says classrooms will require physical distancing of three feet. Students will be required to wear masks in classrooms and the chapel.

The university says it will continue using Simmons B for eating and maintain the lower density in Kresge.

According to the release, the university recommends masks indoors, particularly crowded areas.

The university expects to continue with almost all regular activities, including athletics, music, intramural, social, and residential.

Students are asked to use discretion in participating if they are not feeling well or have been exposed to COVID-19.

