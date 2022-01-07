ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Dopamine and social media

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard people talk about getting...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
DigitalIntelligence

Benefits of Social Media Fast Based on My Experience

As pointed out by researchers in this paper titled, Effects of Social Media on Mental Health: A Review, "the imbalance created by the excessive usage of social media is a significant concern for parents, researchers and, society regarding the mental health of individuals".
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone

In 2015, Sherry Turkle, a social scientist and licensed psychologist, wrote a bestseller – “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power Of Talk In a Digital Age” – on how in-person interactions are being replaced by devices such as smartphones. This book was released years after Facebook and other platforms began to not only replace conversations, but also […] The post Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MENTAL HEALTH
uwm.edu

Mapping the harm of COVID-19 misinformation on social media

Has misinformation about COVID-19 circulating on social media affected the spread of the disease? A group of UWM geographers has tested the question scientifically by painstakingly examining nationwide Twitter chatter and then showing the results on a national map, revealing who was sharing what early in the pandemic. The researchers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dopamine
The Conversation U.S.

Radicalization pipelines: How targeted advertising on social media drives people to extremes

Have you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social media. Those mechanisms are increasingly being used for more nefarious purposes than aggressive advertising. The threat is in how this targeted advertising interacts with today’s extremely divisive political landscape. As a social media researcher, I see how people seeking to...
INTERNET
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
purewow.com

The One Sentence to Say to Get a Toddler to Stop Whining

One of the more vivid memories from my childhood is my dad saying clearly and concretely: “I can handle any conversation…as long as you don’t whine.” Flash forward to my current role as a parent of a preschooler and, oh wow, I get it. Upon further...
KIDS
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
foxbaltimore.com

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy