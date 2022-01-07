ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, PA

Crews Respond To 2-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer On Interstate 70

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

(Photo Credit: Bentleyville Fire)

The crash happened Thursday as winter weather hit the area. Crews were called to the interstate near Bentleyville for the crash involving a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck, Bentleyville Fire Rescue told KDKA-TV.

There were no injuries. Crews are advising motorists to avoid the area.

