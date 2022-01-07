Rumble Ponies announce staff for 2022 season

BINGHAMTON, NY – While it’s only early January, it’s the perfect time to start looking ahead to the summer.

We can dream of warmer weather, sunshine, and baseball at Mirabito Stadium.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies last took the field there back in September, and the next time they do, they’ll be led by a completely different staff.

On Thursday, the Rumble Ponies announced their coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season, including a new manager.

Former Major Leaguer Reid Brignac will be at the helm of the Ponies come April.

Brignac, a 2004 second round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, spent nine seasons in the bigs with Tampa, Colorado, the Yankees, Philadelphia, Miami, and Atlanta.

Brignac is entering his third season in the Mets organization, spending last season as the manager down in St. Lucie.

Joining Brignac will be two members of his staff in St. Lucie as Pitching Coach Jerome Williams and Hitting Coach Tommy Joseph will reprise those same roles here in Binghamton.

Williams was a twenty year vet in the majors and will start his fourth year with the Mets system come the spring.

Meanwhile, Joseph is entering his second season in the Mets organization after retiring from playing in 2020.

Joining this core will be Bench Coach Mariano Duncan. He last served as the Brooklyn Cyclones bench coach in 2020, and is heading for his 4th year in the organization.

Duncan was a two-time World Series champion during his playing days as an infielder with the ’90 Reds and ’96 Yankees, and is a Dominican Republic Baseball Hall of Famer.

The team also added Vanessa Weisbach as the Athletic Trainer, and Ryan Orr as the Performance Coach.

The Rumble Ponies start play in the 2022 season on April 8th at Hartford.

