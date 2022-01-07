Chief Search

KPD FACT SHEETS

Click below to see the individual poster boards that provide background information on KPD.

Overview [PDF]

Department Staffing [PDF]

Call Frequency [PDF]

Most Common Call [PDF]

Department Demographics [PDF]

The City of Knoxville is holding five community listening sessions to gather input to help guide the search for the next KPD Chief.

Residents are invited to stop by one of five drop-in style meetings to ask questions and submit their concerns. Staff will be on hand to take your feedback. If you are unable to make one of these sessions, comments can be sent to ChiefSearch@knoxvilletn.gov.

The open house style meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSIONS

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Larry Cox Senior Center, 3109 Ocoee Trail

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City County Building - Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street

JANUARY 10

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman Street

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Avenue

JANUARY 11

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike

ANTICIPATED SEARCH TIMELINE

(All dates subject to change)

JANUARY 11 Council review/approval of contract with PERF*

JANUARY 12 PERF begins preparing job description

END OF JANUARY Target date for public posting of job description (applications will be accepted for a minimum of 3 weeks)

LATE FEB-APRIL Mayor review & evaluation of candidates

EARLY MAY Target date for announcing the new Police Chief

* POLICE SEARCH PROCESS

The City of Knoxville has proposed a contract with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to facilitate a national executive search for the new Police Chief. City Council will review and consider authorization of this contract at the January 11, 2022 City Council meeting.

PERF is a Washington, D.C.-based police research organization and membership association of police professionals. PERF has supported more than 100 police executive searches and provided cities with a highly qualified, diverse, national candidate pool from which to select a new top executive. More broadly, PERF does extensive work on critical issues facing the policing profession, including research, technical assistance, and training on use of force, building police-community trust, responding to individuals with a mental illness, violent crime reduction, police use of technology, the opioid epidemic and more.